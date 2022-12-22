The Rev. Thomas McKibbens

The Rev. Tom McKibbens is the interim pastor at Greenville Baptist Church.

“A line in one of the many Christmas letters we received jumped out at me: ‘If Christmas were a toy, it would carry a label ‘suitable for all ages,’” writes the Rev. Thomas McKibbens.

He continues: “Yes, all ages can yearn for new life to be born into this jaded world. All ages can imagine angels singing of peace above the clash of ideologies, above the noise of hatred, and into the hearts of the religious and non-religious alike.”

