“A line in one of the many Christmas letters we received jumped out at me: ‘If Christmas were a toy, it would carry a label ‘suitable for all ages,’” writes the Rev. Thomas McKibbens.
He continues: “Yes, all ages can yearn for new life to be born into this jaded world. All ages can imagine angels singing of peace above the clash of ideologies, above the noise of hatred, and into the hearts of the religious and non-religious alike.”
Those are the closing words of McKibbens’ response when asked by this writer to share his thoughts regarding Advent and Christmas at this time in history.
His remarks had begun with the observation, “In Advent and Christmas, churches of every denomination bear witness to the hope for a world of security and peace for all. Christianity, of course, is not blind to the realities of 2022. Violence and hate speech, inflation and war are as real for the church as for anyone. But at this time of year the church always bears witness to the hope for a world in which the vulnerable are safe, in which the morning news is not a litany of mass shootings and more violence.
“In this stretched out holiday season, this strange mixture of the sacred and the secular, this time of hyped-up happiness and merry merchandizing, this time of the holy mixing with the silly, the church bears witness to the deep longing for something more profound than songs about Alvin the Chipmunk and mommy kissing Santa Claus and grandma getting run over by reindeer.”
Thoughtful and articulate, McKibbens is the interim pastor at Greenville Baptist Church. He has been there since the first Sunday in September. Rev. Wendy Keifer O’Brien, who had been the settled pastor for 13 years, retired this past spring.
Tom McKibbens, now 75, can certainly speak with the assurance conferred by great success in a life lived in service to his faith. His career is impressive. His journey began early.
“I had a very good church experience growing up. It seemed natural. I hadn’t realized that was an exceptional thing,” he says with a soft chuckle.
Born in Alabama and raised in Mississippi, he went to The University of Mississippi (Old Miss) on a football scholarship. A rugged, substantial man somewhere in the neighborhood of six and a half feet tall, he played center.
“The football scholarship paid my way through school,” he notes.
Despite his early attraction to the cloth, he wasn’t initially sure where his career path might lead. In college he majored in English and sociology. He thought about journalism.
However, his next stop was divinity school at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, where he would earn his master of divinity degree.
“I set out going to seminary not sure what I wanted,” he confesses.
By the time he finished his degree he had found out, but more education was still in the offing as he reasoned that getting a doctorate would give him more employment options.
He served as pastor of a rural “open-country” church in Carrollton, Kentucky, during his master’s degree work and another similar place of worship in Shelbyville, Kentucky, while he completed his doctorate.
McKibbens also served as a chaplain at a nursing facility for the indigent in Louisville during these foundational years.
After receiving his Ph.D. he did further study at Oxford and Cambridge universities in England and St. Andrews University in Scotland as well as at Harvard University.
He has had a truly remarkable career that took him from the South to New England and a work history that included several notable pastorates and a number of educational posts, including an associate professorship at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
He also has been a visiting professor at Harvard Divinity School, served in roles at Boston University School of Theology, and did teaching, administrative work, and was a trustee at Andover Newton Theological School. He has given many talks and led discussions in various public forums with many organizations and has been instrumental in the establishment of ministries to the homeless, among numerous other activities.
McKibbens is the author of three books and many articles and scholarly papers. He has also written two hymns.
“I always kept one leg in academia,” he comments.
Earlier in his career he and his late wife, Donna, who died in November of last year, established a safe house for victims of domestic violence in Bristol, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains where McKibbens was the senior minister of the First Baptist Church.
Donna was an educator, and a child development specialist and had been an esteemed faculty member at Wheelock College in Boston. The couple had two children, a son and a daughter. Both live in Massachusetts.
In New England McKibbens served as the pastor or senior minister at three different churches, the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Cambridge, the First Baptist Church in Newton, and the First Baptist Church in Worcester, all in Massachusetts. He retired from full-time ministry when he closed out his stay at the Worcester church in 2014, and he still lives in that city.
Asked about the state of organized religion in these troubled times, when many churches are experiencing declines in membership and some are grappling with the question of relevance in the contemporary environment, the experienced clergyman countered thoughtfully.
“There will always be people of faith. There will always be churches. The human impulse to come together and care about each other and the community is powerful. In the long run there will be a lot of institutions that will die, but churches will live,” he said softly.
Since retirement, McKibbens has dedicated himself to interim ministries, including a stint at the First Baptist Church in America in Providence and one at the First Baptist Church of Boston. Greenville Baptist Church is his fifth time as an interim and represents his second ministry in Smithfield, having previously been the interim at Georgiaville Baptist Church.
Explaining the role he is filling, he notes, “I’m not here to make any changes. My job is to hold things together until a new pastor is chosen. This church is in good shape. People are coming back after COVID. There is good post-COVID attendance, and there is strong (lay) leadership,” he states, adding, “I’m enjoying this church.”
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
