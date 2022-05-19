SMITHFIELD – The Friends of the East Smithfield Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a fundraising jewelry and book sale on Friday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a variety of new and pre-owned costume and fine jewelry offered for sale. Donations of jewelry are still being accepted. There will also be a selection of pre-owned books for sale. Organizers say all proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit library programming and services.
Call the library at 401-231-5150 for more information.
