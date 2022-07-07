JOHNSTON – Johnston High School Class of 1981 will hold its 40-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Tomaselli’s at Rosario, 17 Rosario Drive, Providence.
The cost is $35 per person, payable through venmo @sharon-abraczinskas or email classof81jhs@gmail for an address to mail a personal check. Spouses and guests are welcome. RSVP due by Aug. 7.
The event will include a buffet-style meal, cash bar, music and dancing.
