SCITUATE – On Saturday, Nov. 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Seagrave Memorial Observatory, 47 Peeptoad Road, home to Skyscrapers Inc., will join sky observers around the world in celebrating the moon. This program was rescheduled from its original date in October.
Throughout the night, the facility’s historic 8-inch Alvan Clark refracting telescope, its 12-inch reflecting telescope, and instruments belonging to many of the organization’s members, will be introducing visitors to the beauty of Earth’s only natural satellite.
Each telescope operator will concentrate on a different lunar surface feature, and allow visitors to take a souvenir picture of that feature with their cell phone.
For more information, visit www.theskyscrapers.org or contact Steve Siok at ssiok@cox.net.
