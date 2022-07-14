SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Join the Insect Orchestra on Thursday, July 21, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
How do insects sing? And, how will you create the sounds of the different insects? This program will be put on by 15 Minute Field Trips, and is for elementary school aged children.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
