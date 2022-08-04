SMITHFIELD – Mackenzie Jutras, of Greenville, graduated from Marianapolis Preparatory School, in Thompson, Conn., on June 5. Jutras was ranked third in her class with a 4.2 GPA, achieved high honors each quarter and earned the “Head of School’s List.” She received the English Award, Art Award and Marianapolis Service Award. Jutras will be attending Parson’s School of Design, The New School in New York City. She is the daughter of Todd and Marsha Jutras.

