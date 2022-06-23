SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a take-home Keyless Keychain Craft on Wednesday, June 29, at 4 p.m.
Make an animal keychain using pony beads. For this Take and Make craft, included will be a keyring, pony beads, and the corresponding diagram. There will be three different patterns to choose from. Supplies are limited.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150 for more information.
