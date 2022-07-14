SMITHFIELD – The Kibble Closet, 615 Putnam Pike, is seeking donations of pet food during July and August for pet owners in need.
The Kibble Closet is a pet food pantry, operated from Village Paws grooming, to provide pet owners who have fallen on hard times with pet necessities.
Call 401-949-5000 for more information.
