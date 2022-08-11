SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots, 374 Farnum Pike, will host Kids Nature Art – Water Painting on Friday, Aug. 12, at 4:30 p.m.
The group will go on a nature hike and collect a few natural items of various shapes. Then with liquid watercolor in spray bottles, participants will use the natural items and tape to spray paper, filling the negative space with color.
