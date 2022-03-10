SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Kindergarten Countdown on Thursday, March 17, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
Children attending kindergarten in the fall of 2022 are invited to this special series of story times. The group will be preparing for kindergarten with stories, songs, and activities.
Email childrens@myespl.org for more information. Register online at www.myespl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.