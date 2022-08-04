SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Snapology Scientists: Ecosystems and Biodiversity on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants will learn the basics of biology by exploring how biologists use ecosystems to help classify plant, animal, and microbe species; how different plant and animal species have different life cycles; and how the unique parts of a plant are necessary for the plant to live, grow, thrive, and create new plants. This program is for elementary school-aged children.
