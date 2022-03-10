SCITUATE – Hope Historical Society will host a program on Ice Harvesting on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at the Howland Barn on Ryefield Road.
Jane Hennedy will present the program including examples from regional collections on food preservation methods used prior to ice boxes, the opportunity for profit from the seasonal industry, how activity invigorated food culture locally and around the world, and with the advent of electrical refrigeration, the decline of the ice business. From frozen waterways to homes, local historians will trace the ice industry in Scituate using local images and maps, including the ice houses lost for the reservoir.
Hennedy is a museum professional with more than 25 years experience in sharing local history. She is the site manager for two 18th-century farms in South County owned by Historic New England.
