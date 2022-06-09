SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Summer Mushroom Hunting in Rhode Island, presented by The Mushroom Hunting Foundation, on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m.
Learn about mushrooms in our region from Ryan Bouchard and Emily Schmidt, New England mushroom hunting teachers. Using a slideshow of their own all-local photography, they will explain the basics of wild mushroom science and safety, and focus on the local summer species that are considered "safe for beginners" to cook with.
Register to attend on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.