SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Floating Stick Man Trick on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m.
Using Dry Erase markers and a little water, the group will make stick figures float off a plate and run and dance. Join this group to see how it’s done. This session is open to elementary school children, ages 5-12 years.
Call 401-821-7910 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.