SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host It’s Uber-Easy to Get a Lyft:Getting Started with Ride Share Apps on Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m.
This program will be presented by AAA. Learn the basics of ride-share services. The program will take place in the library Recital Room.
Register on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
