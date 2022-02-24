SCITUATE — North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced that story time will return the first week of March.
Story Hour for ages 3-5 will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 11 a.m. Toddler Time for ages 18 months to 3 will be held on Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m.
2022 RI Teen Book Award voting at the library ends Monday, Feb. 28.
For more information, call the library at 401-647-5133 or visit www.scituatelibrary.org .
