SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its After School Sensory Story Time on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m.Ages 4-10 are invited to join in sensory play with friends.Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630 for more information.
