SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host An Evening of Astronomy with Sandi Brenner on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
Join Bryant University Instructor Sandi Brenner for this program. Space is limited. Register online at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
This program was rescheduled from its original January date.
