SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its Bookworms Book Group on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 4:30 p.m. Any child in 2nd or 3rd grade, along with their parent/caregiver, may join this book group.
Register online at www.myespl.org. For additional information, contact Ms. Carol at childrens@myespl.org.
