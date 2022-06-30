SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Adult Craft: Botanical Print on Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m.
The group will learn gel printing – a form of mono printing. If you love color and pattern, this is the class for you. Participants will create an array of papers using gel plates, rollers and botanical specimens. These papers can be used as is or cut up for cards, decoupage, stickers, etc.
Register at www.myespl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.