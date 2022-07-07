SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Campfire Tails on Thursday, July 7, at 11 a.m.
Families are invited to listen to some animal tales each Thursday before lunch. Guest stars will include Agatha the cat, Rosie the rat, Leo the gecko, Wes the dog, and more.
Visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133.
