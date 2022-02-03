SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Clay Play on Monday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Adults and teens are invited to play with clay and be creative. The group will use air dry clay, stamps, inks, mica powders, found textures, and cookie cutters to create unique Valentine ornaments to give as gifts or to decorate your home.
Register at www.myespl.org. Call 401-231-5150 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.