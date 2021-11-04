SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Coloring with Max and McKenna on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
This is an indoor program for grades 6-12. This program will be a casual coloring and conversational hangout. The group will color along with some "Max and McKenna" videos (It Gets Better Project), followed by a discussion. Anyone in grades 6-12 is welcome, including LGBTQ+ teens and cis/straight allies. Sharing is welcomed but not required.
Register for this program. Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
