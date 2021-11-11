SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library will host Creating a Backyard Habitat on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., online via Zoom.
Find out what might be in your backyard and how to attract more wildlife. Learn how to help animals over winter, including some pollinating bees. Garden and landscape more sustainably and enjoy more bird visits and butterflies.
Email director@myespl.org to receive a link for the program by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. This program requires 10 participants to run.
