SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host its End of Summer Reading Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m.
This celebration will be held outside, on the side of the library, weather permitting. There will be pizza, lemonade, frozen treats, games and crafts. The celebration is for children, teens, and families.
