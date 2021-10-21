SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host a Halloween Storywalk on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Families are invited to this outdoor event. Children will participate in a seasonal storywalk and festive activities.
Costumes are welcomed. This is a drop-in program with no registration required.
For more information, visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call the library at 401-949-3630.
