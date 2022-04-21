SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St. will host Intro to Freshwater Fishing on Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Join Dana Kopec from the R.I. Division of Fish & Wildlife for a session where you’ll learn about safety, equipment, fish species and more. The session is for all ages.
Register at https://FORMS.GLE/73AAFOZQCOIJ834A7.
