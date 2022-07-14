SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Introduction to 3D Printing on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m.
The library has announced its acquisition of a Dremel DigiLab 3D Printer. Learn how to find files with items others have already designed that are free to download and ready to print. A list of items the library has printed includes decorations, figurines, dice, game pieces and toys. That list also contains practical things you can use in daily life such as an iPhone stand, thimbles, shirt buttons, cups, small kitchen gadgets, clamps, clips, cat-shaped teabag holders and cookie cutters.
Space is limited. Register online at www.myespl.org. Future sessions will also be held. Email maker@espl.org for more information. Upon completion of this introductory session, attendees will then be allowed to submit files to be printed.
