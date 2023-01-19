Library hosts Legos & Eggos Monday Jan 19, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host The Middles: Legos & Eggos on Monday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m.Grades 4-6 are invited to join this evening of Eggo waffles and Lego building challenges. Dairy-free and gluten-free waffles will also be served.Register online at www.greenvillelibraryri.org/teens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waffle Greenville Public Library Libraries Smithfield Putnam Pike Middle Lego Challenge × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Crumbl Cookies, Washington Trust expected at Smithfield Crossing Brewology expands with local gas station owner George’s Games building scheduled to be leveled by March ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall Leaders to discuss next steps after controversial removal of homeless encampment Latest News Old Scituate Police Station receives repairs, plans for restoration N. Smithfield's Turco working to help preserve town's archives Town loses three more firefighters LHS Renovation Committee makes colorful choices Scituate residents concerned after stray bullet ends up in their home Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Old Scituate Police Station receives repairs, plans for restoration N. Smithfield's Turco working to help preserve town's archives Town loses three more firefighters LHS Renovation Committee makes colorful choices Scituate residents concerned after stray bullet ends up in their home Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
