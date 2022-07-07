SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St. will host Letterboxes on Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Letterboxing is typically an outdoor activity where participants follow clues in order to locate a hidden mystery box. Letterboxers hide small weatherproof boxes in publicly-accessible places, such as parks. In this program, you will make your own letterbox to either hide or use any way you like. This program is for children ages 8 and older.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
