SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host local authors to read their books on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
Children’s book author Kerri Gaulin will read her book “Howie Flies Solo.” Join Howie the owlet on his first solo adventure as he encounters and helps other animals foraging for food just like he does.
Children’s book author Brielle Lillygarten will read her book “Fishy, Fishy.” Little fishy has so much to do! Will little fishy be able to get it all done? Follow along with little fishy as it finds some food, plays with friends, and sings along to a happy tune.
For more information, visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.