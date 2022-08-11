SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host “Nacho Average” book group on Monday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Grades 6-12 are invited to celebrate the end of summer with a cheesy, bookish extravaganza. Participants will make their own nachos, talk about what they’ve read this summer, and pick out some free YA books to keep. Space is limited and registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.