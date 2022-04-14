SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Let’s Play Chess on Monday, April 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., online with Zoom.
Grades 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess in an online environment. Beginners are welcomed.
Register to receive a link to the Zoom meeting at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
