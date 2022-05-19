SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Playdough Fun on Saturday, May 21, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Visit the library to explore the benefits of playing with playdough. This program is for children ages 6 and younger and a caregiver. Playdough and tools will be provided.
Register online at www.myespl.org.
