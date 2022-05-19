SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Return of the Peregrine on Saturday, May 21, at noon.
This program will be presented by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. Meet a raptor and hear about how peregrine falcons returned to Providence 50 years after they were nearly destroyed by pesticides.
Visit www.hopepubliclibrary.org or call 401-821-7910.
