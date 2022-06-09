SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host author and historian, Marty Podskoch, for a talk about his new travel book, "The Rhode Island 39 Club," On Monday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m.
The book encourages people to visit all 39 towns and villages in Rhode Island. The program will be held at the library and is open to the public.
To attend this program, register by calling 401-647-5133 or emailing hannah@scituatelibrary.org.
