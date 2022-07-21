SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a Shrinky Dinks program on Wednesday, July 27, from 4 to 5 p.m.
Shrinky Dinks are a special type of plastic sheet that you decorate with marker, pop in the oven, and watch it shrink. Create necklaces, keychains, earrings, bookmarks, etc. using the provided Shrinky Dinks.
