SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Snapology: Gamebots on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Children will learn about gear ratio, sensors, programming, and pulley systems as they create games to play. In this workshop, students will build and program a “Grumpy Birds” catapult and program it to fling their birds into cups to earn points. This program is for children ages 5 to 12.
Register online at www.myespl.org .
