SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library will host The Older and Wiser Driver on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., online with Zoom.
Learn safe driving strategies to compensate for vision, cognitive and physical changes that come with aging.
Email director@myespl.org to receive the link for the program.
