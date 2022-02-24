SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library will host its Thursday Night Book Club on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
The group will be discussing "The Survivors," by Jane Harper. New members are always welcome.
Email bethanyemott@hotmail.com with any questions and for the Zoom meeting link.
