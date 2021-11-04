SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host a Turkey Scavenger Hunt.
A feathery flock of turkeys will be hiding in the library's children's rooms. Children are being asked to help find turkeys, with a deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 30, for submitting responses.
Call the library at 401-231-5150 for more information.
