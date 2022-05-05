SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host its Virtual Book Chat on Thursdays, May 5 and 19, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
This will be an informal virtual meeting to discuss what books participants are currently reading.
Register online on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
