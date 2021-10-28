SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host a virtual Horror Read-aloud for adults on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m., online.
For more information, call the library at 401-647-5133 or visit www.scituatelibrary.org
