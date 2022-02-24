SMITHFIELD – A “Chase Those Winter Blues Away” fundraiser will be held by the Friends of the East Smithfield Library on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the library, 50 Esmond St.
For sale will be new and gently used games, puzzles, books, DVDs, CDs, and a few vinyl records. There will be something for all ages, from children to adults. All proceeds will benefit the library.
Call the library at 401-231-5150.
