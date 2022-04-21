SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer Zines for Teens on Thursday, April 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.
A zine is a DIY magazine that is an original, handmade, self-published work, featuring original or appropriated texts and images. The library will supply various materials for this project.
Register at www.myespl.org or by emailing teenlibrn@myespl.org.
