SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Ancestry for Beginners on Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m.
The library has acquired the Ancestry Library Edition to bolster its genealogical resources. With Ancestry in the Library, users can send articles to their email, examine family trees, discover birth, marriage, and death records, search immigration information, and read newspaper obits and city directories. This service is only available at the library. For those new to Ancestry, there will be a demonstration of how to set up an account and start exploring your family tree.
Call the library at 401-231-5150 to register. Space is limited.
