SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host a Card-Making Session with Girl Scout Troop 127 on Monday, Aug. 15, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Cards will be donated to a local nursing home and a children’s hospital. Stop by on your way into the library to create your own card that will be donated to someone who will appreciate your kind words.
