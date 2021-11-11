SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Excel Basics and Spreadsheets on Monday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Learn the basics of using Microsoft Excel, including the Excel environment, simple formulas, and charts. The workshop is designed for those who have never used Excel and it will mainly concentrate on practical activities such as setting up a budget.
Prerequisite knowledge of using computers with a mouse will be helpful. Registration is required and class size is limited.
Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150 for more information.
