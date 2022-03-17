SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Excel Part II on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
This class is for those with a basic knowledge of Excel who want to learn more. Learn about sorting data, using forms, helpful functions, and other worksheet skills. Prerequisite knowledge of Excel Basics is recommended.
Space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
