SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will offer gift wrapping sessions on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stop by during these special hours to wrap your holiday gifts. Donated paper, bows, ribbon, up-cycled boxes, and tissue paper are available as well as scissors, tape, and glue. Supplies should not to be taken home; please wrap on site. Registration is not required.
Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call the library at 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.